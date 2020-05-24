UK PM stands by top aide Dominic Cummins over flouting lockdown restrictions

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his top aide Dominic Cummins, over flouting lockdown restrictions several times.

JOHNSON defended Cummins’ need to travel to Durham during lockdown to drop his child off to his parents, while his wife was showing coronavirus symptoms, in case he also became sick with symptoms – which he later did.

In today’s press conference, Johnson said he believed that Cummins “followed the instincts of every parent. I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity.”

“Caring for your wife and child is not a crime,” added MP Michael Gove in a Twitter post, claiming that “the lockdown allowed for such trips.”

However, Cummings has, in fact, been accused of breaking the lockdown restrictions at least three times after that trip, according to an investigation carried out by the Guardian and the Daily Mirror. No wonder calls for Cummings to be sacked have been mounting all weekend, even from members within the Tory party.