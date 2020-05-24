Spanish Rail Operator Plans to install Hundreds of Thousands of Charging Stations for Electric Cars

STATE owned organisation ADIF is responsible for managing tracks and railway stations across Spain as well ensuring there is sufficient electricity to power all of the rolling stock.

As it is now generating more electricity than it needs, it has turned its attentions to diverting this excess to help create charging points for electric cars as there will be a need for at least 300,000 points within the next 10 years and more than double that number longer term.

It is now looking for commercial partner to install these points across the country near to stations and rail lines and does not consider this to be a profit centre for itself but an example of social commitment to a greener future.