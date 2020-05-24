Spanish PM holds last-minute video conference with ministers today before 22 Million citizens move into phase 2 of the lockdown on Monday

Pedro Sánchez holds a video conference with community leaders before a new step in the de-escalation across Spain begins on Monday.

Starting tomorrow, 47 per cent of the population will be in Phase 2, representing 22 million citizens, all the regional governments will be represented via video link to discuss plans that include when Phase 3 can be implemented.

There is much excitement in the areas included in Phase 2 as it signals a “light at the end of the tunnel” as Sanchez described it yesterday, businesses will begin the slow process of a return to normality, workers will rear their heads from the enforced lockdown and make their way back into the workplace, many are expected to find it an emotional experience.

Not all regions are passing to Phase two of course, the Costa del Sol though is fully expected to enter Phase 2 the week after, as long as the data shows the downward trends it has exhibited over the last month.

The regions that will pass to Phase 2 on Monday are:

Andalucia (Almería, Córdoba, Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén and Sevilla), Aragón (Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel), Asturias, Baleares (Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca), Canarias (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and La Palma) and Cantabria.

Also Castilla-La Mancha (Guadalajara and Cuenca), Extremadura (Cáceres and Badajoz), Galicia (Lugo, La Coruña, Orense and Pontevedra), Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country (Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya and Álava) and La Rioja, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla.

NB. This does NOT include Malaga/Costa del Sol and Granada.



