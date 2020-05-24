Spain’s Costa del Sol firm designs app that allows holiday makers to reserve their turn in pools & adhere to maximum capacity controls

Spain’s Costa del Sol firm Terraminium has designed an app that will allow residents and holiday makers to reserve their turn in communal swimming pools.

IT can be used by community and hotel management to avoid overcrowding in communal pools and adhere to a maximum 30% capacity measures in Phase 2 of de-escalation, and future capacity controls. According to Terraminium, the number of people allowed in swimming pools can be controlled easily by a community/hotel manager thanks to their app, which allows guests to reserve a spot in the pool at an allocated time for a maximum duration. It works in the same way as if you were making a reservation for a tennis court.

According to Terraminium’s CEO Alejandro Gómez, “Our app provides community managers with a tool that allows neighbours/guests in a community, to reserve social areas, such as tennis/squash courts, and now pools for a specific duration at a fixed time.”

The benefit of the system is that everybody in the community/hotel/apartment block can see all the reservations that have been made, and the system belongs to – and is controlled by – each community manager. Gomez said that over 4,000 communities are already using its technology to allow neighbours/visitors to make reservations and use communal areas safely with success. It’s now adding the swimming pool reservation app to its system, which will help communities stick to the maximum pool capacity and allow people to use pools safely to avoid the risk of Covid-19 contagion.