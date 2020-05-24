Spain’s Andalucia to employ 3,000 ‘beach agents’ to support tourism & safeguard holiday makers coming to the Costa del Sol

The Junta of Andalucia has announced today that it will employ around 3,000 ‘beach agents’ to support the tourism sector and ensure the safety of holiday makers on its beaches from the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

THE 3,000 ‘beach agents’ or ‘auxiliaries’ will be chosen from a pool of thousands of potential candidates, confirmed Andalucia’s regional President Juanma Moreno. In a meeting today with the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and regional presidents, Moreno announced that the plan had been put into action a couple of months ago, and attracted more than 564,000 applications from potential candidates.

The 3,000 beach agents will be employed to keep an eye on the public, locals and holiday makers on the beach, ensuring that the beach areas do not exceed the maximum set capacity, and that individuals respect social distancing measures. As well as ensuring public safety, they will also help local municipalities open their beaches to the public safely, and will work together with both the lifeguards and local police.

-- Advertisement --

“We will support our tourism sector during the vital summer period and we will also defend our good reputation and image,” stated Moreno. In today’s meeting, he also reiterated the need for a national tourism rescue plan from the Prime Minister, for which he said he is “still awaiting a response”.



