Spain seeks EU pact to woo tourists from UK, France, Portugal & Germany back to its shores from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca ‘without travel restrictions’

Spain’s Government has announced that it seeks an EU-wide pact in order to lure back tourists from Europe “without travel restrictions” before July, in a bid to reactivate the tourism sector.

IT is particularly looking to encourage international travel without imposing travel restrictions from countries it generally generates the most tourism from – namely the UK, France, Portugal and Germany – according to the Government’s spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero.

According to Montero, Spain is looking for a Schengen-wide travel agreement, as opposed to separate or bilateral travel agreements. She confirmed that Spain is discussing the proposal with the EU and hopes that an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

This follows the Spanish Prime Minister’s announcement earlier today, saying that he hopes to open Spain’s doors to international tourism from July, reassuring travellers considering coming to the country that they can expect “a safe holiday destination”. However, no exact dates have been provided yet.