Jet2 announcement confirms flights and holidays returning to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in July

THE Jet2 airline and tour operator has confirmed it will be returning to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca at the beginning of July.

The company had been set to restart flights from the UK to Europe and destinations further afield on June 17, but has decided to push this back two weeks.

“In view of the ongoing travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 1,” Jet2 stated in a customer update.

“The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely,” the statement continues.

“We have said throughout that the sun will shine again and when it does, we will be there to take customers away on their well-deserved holidays,” the notice goes on, with a reassurance that strict health and safety measures will be in place.

Jet2 also informed customers who have made bookings for before July it will be in contact “to discuss all options,” including rebooking for a later date.

“We know just how important holidays are to you, and how much they give everyone something to look forward to, particularly after a difficult time such as this,” the statement adds.





Jet2’s announcement came as Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country will welcome back international tourism in July “in safe conditions.”

“From now on foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country,” he promised on Saturday.