Holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza could be among first areas of Spain to see state of alarm lifted says Balearic president

HOLIDAY islands Mallorca and Ibiza could be among the first areas of Spain to see the state of alarm lifted, according to Balearic Island President Francina Armengol.

Speaking after Sunday’s videoconference meeting between the heads of Spain’s regional governments and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Armengol said the conditions in terms of new coronavirus infections make the Balearics a good candidate for coming out of the state of alarm sooner rather than later.

Sanchez commented during the meeting with the regional presidents that the state alarm, which Congress last week agreed to extend another 15 days to June 7, could be lifted in some parts of the country earlier than others, depending on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in each.

Today’s Covid-19 figures show that just two more people have tested positive in the archipelago since Saturday, putting the total number at 2,041. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths on the islands in the last 24 hours and 1,594 have now recovered from the illness.

While optimistic about the Balearics’ chances of seeing the state of alarm removed soon, Armengol did caution that the region has to ensure it carries on moving in right direction in terms of controlling the pandemic.

Tomorrow Monday Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca will join Formentera in phase two of the de-escalation lockdown. This will give people more freedom and reactivate the economy, “but this now means more responsibility”, the Balearic government head emphasized.

“We have been able to advance quickly because we have moved forward with things done well. And we have to carry on doing this responsibly.





“The virus is still among us and still killing people”, she stressed.