German health authority on high alert as it attempts to trace church service attendees after 107 diagnosed with Covid-19 in Frankfurt

The German health authority is on high alert as it desperately tries to trace everyone who attended a Baptist church service in the state of Hesse in Frankfurt earlier this month, after more than 107 people tested positive for Covid-19.

THE city’s health department Deputy Chief Antoni Walczok confirmed that the service in question took place on May 10, as reported in local newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau. Churches in Frankfurt’s Hesse state have been able to hold services since May 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased, so long as social distancing and health and safety – and hygiene rules – are followed.

According to Hesse state’s Health Minister Kai Klose, “This situation shows how important it is that all of us stay alert and avoid becoming careless”, especially now that restrictions are being eased. “Identifying those who attended the service would help prevent others being infected,” he added. “The virus is still there and will spread.”

-- Advertisement --

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany has increased to 178,281, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, with the death toll rising by 31 in the last 24 hours, now exceeding 8,247 fatalities from the disease.