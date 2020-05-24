Drug trafficker fleeing justice in France tracked down in Roquetas on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A DRUG trafficker fleeing justice in France is under arrest after Spanish police tracked down the 45-year-old Bulgarian in Costal Almeria holiday town Roquetas de Mar.

He now faces a four-year prison sentence for membership of a criminal organisation and for the illegal trafficking of drugs, including narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The French authorities rounded up a bunch of the suspected gang members on the French-Spanish border at the end of last December as a convoy transporting hidden drugs was making its way to Paris and several cities in Germany.

-- Advertisement --

The Bulgarian, travelling in a vehicle up ahead so as to alert the convoy about police checkpoints, managed to slip away.

France issued a European arrest warrant. The 45-year-old’s eventual detention in Roquetas was the result of international police cooperation through the ENFAST European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams.

When it emerged he could be living in the Costa Almeria town police set up a search and arrest operation. Investigations and discreet surveillance ultimately led to the suspect.

When officers moved in to cuff him he put up a quite a fight and tried to get away, police reported.



