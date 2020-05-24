Costa del Sol Expats Theatre Returns with a Nine Hour Online Musical Celebration

FOLLOWING the success of their series of free online concerts, the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola will be broadcasting once again, this time on Sunday May 31 from 1.55pm until 10.50pm.

‘The Salon In Their Eyes’ is a nine hour extravaganza and each Salon singer will perform songs of a single artist all of whom were nominated by Salon Varietes supporters.

All will enjoy a 20 minute slot and as can be seen from the list, some of the world’s greatest superstars have been chosen, with music from the 50s to the present day.

To view simply become a member of the Facebook group The Official Salon Varietes Theatre and visit next Sunday.