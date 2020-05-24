Citizens demand to know why France holds back Coronavirus figures for a third day

Citizens are now demanding the government release the figures and are concerned that the data would indicate a rise in infections and deaths, something that is denied.

As of Thursday, the country’s fatalities toll stood at 28,215, the fourth-highest in the world behind the United States, Britain and Italy.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 393 to 144,556, an increase of 0.3 per cent, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Wednesday, the number of cases rose by 318.

On Saturday, Europe’s coronavirus infections topped two million.