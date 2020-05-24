Care Homes in Catalonia Covid-19 free to be allowed visitors during Phase 2 of the lockdown

Catalonia proposes that care home visits be allowed from de-escalation Phase 2 as long as the institution is virus-free.

The Catalan health ministry has recommended that “in general” visits to care homes without any Covid-19 cases should take place from de-escalation lockdown Phase 2.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Minister Vergés said that the lockdown easing plan for such centers would still have to be greenlighted by the government in Spain.

Vergés said that her ministry has classified the just over 1,050 care homes in three categories: those with no cases (labelled as ‘green’, with 472 care homes), those with some cases that can be taken care of in separate areas (‘orange’, with 392 care homes), and those with confirmed cases and still considered “at risk” (‘red’, with 103 care homes).

This means that authorities are especially concerned about nearly 10% of the care homes in the country, during the crisis care home residents suffered the highest rates of Covid-19 related deaths overall.

On Thursday evening the Catalan parliament unanimously approved the creation of a commission of inquiry into the government’s management of elderly care homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

The commission will look at ways of managing care homes to ensure a dignified life for the elderly. it will also try to find out what caused some care homes to be overwhelmed during the health crisis and whether any of the deaths of residents could have been avoided.

The commission, initially proposed by far-left pro-independence party CUP-CC, and at the end signed by all of the opposition parties, wants to determine the responsibilities of the various people and political and administrative leaders involved in the management of the homes.



