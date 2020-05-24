Another Repatriation of Gibraltar Residents and UK Nationals from Morocco

YESTERDAY, May 23, an FRS Ferry berthed in Gibraltar after bringing 57 Gibraltar residents, 11 cars and 25 UK nationals, across the Strait, following an operation in which these people had been collected from seven different cities around Morocco.

All those being repatriated had been stranded in Morocco for the past two months and there are now just six Gibraltarians in Morocco awaiting repatriation, several of whom wish to stay there longer for welfare reasons.

The UK nationals will fly out to London over the next few days after all were tested on arrival and they will remain in quarantine until they leave the Rock.

The operation, which involved the British Embassy Rabat, the Convent and the Moroccan Community Association, was led by the Government of Gibraltar’s Civil Contingencies team.

FRS Ferries, Berthing and Unberthing and the Gibraltar Pilots all waived their fees in order to assist with the repatriation.