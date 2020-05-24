Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca has pledged a quarter of a million euros for forest fire plans across the province

Alicante Provincial Council will allocate €250,000 this year to collaborate with all local councils in the drafting of forest fire prevention plans.

THE online Governing Board has given the go ahead to help municipalities comply with the legal requirements established by Law 3/1993 Forest of the Valencian Community.

Provincial Deputy of Environment and Energy, Miguel Angel Sanchez, said in a statement that the provincial corporation launches for the first time “this important investment package to cover the full costs of developing the PLPIF”.

This is a document that local authorities must have in place, but that only five per cent of municipalities across Spain currently have.

-- Advertisement --

Sanchez said the objective is that “practically all the municipalities of the province have these plans, because it is an essential tool for the conservation of our natural sites and because the current legislation obliges the populations that have forest areas in their territory to have them”.

Grants will depend on the size of forest area in each town, ranging from €4,000 to €9,000.

Once the documents are drawn up, they will need to be approved by the regional administration.

Sanchez added that some municipalities have struggled to draw up the foret fire prevention plans because of “economic and administrative limitations….especially those with smaller populations”.



