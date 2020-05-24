A biker has died after crashing into a street light in Aspe on the Costa Blanca

Medical teams could only confirm the motorcyclist's death. Credit: SAMU-061.

A 65-year-old motorcyclist has died in Aspe on the Costa Blanca this afternoon after crashing into a street light.

CRUZ ROJA (Red Cross) healthcare team carried out CPR without success after the fatal accident at around 12.25pm on the N-325.

An SVB Cruz Roja ambulance and a SAMU ambulance were sent to the scene.

A source confirmed the health team carried out basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, but there was no response.

When the SAMU ambulance arrived, the medical team could only confirm the biker’s death.

 



