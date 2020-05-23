UK Police investigate PM’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings for allegedly breaking government’s lockdown rules

According to a joint investigation, carried out by the Guardian and the Daily Mirror, police have questioned the UK Prime Minister’s most senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, for allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

It’s reported that Cummings travelled more than 200 miles from his London home last month during lockdown, despite having had symptoms of coronavirus.

The two nationals reported that 10 Downing St had confirmed that Cummings was self-isolating after suffering symptoms of coronavirus on March 30. Yet, a few days later, when the government advice was that people should stay at home and not travel to second homes, “a local resident saw Cummings at the doorstep of his parents’ home in Durham on April 5”, the joint investigation revealed.

The Labour party has now also demanded an explanation and “swift action”. “If accurate, the prime minister’s chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The government’s guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel,” pointed out a Labour Party spokeperson today. “The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them, and another rule for Dominic Cummings.”