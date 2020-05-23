UK Government Must Get Holiday Air Deal with Spain and EU Countries says Tour Operator Group

THE UK government must get a holiday air deal with Spain and EU countries according to the country´s tour operator and travel agent group

The Association of British Travel Agents(ABTA) says that it is deeply worried about the impact that a 14-day quarantine will have on tourists coming to Britain, and also the fact that it will put off travellers going to Europe for a summer holiday.

As countries like Germany are looking to resume holiday travel in a few weeks time, ABTA says that the UK plans will have a “hugely damaging impact” on tourism.

An ABTA statement said:- “Any measures that the government will be introducing on June 8 should be targeted and limited only to what is necessary”.

It said the UK should seek a “coordinated approach with destinations in the EU and beyond and reach deals with countries that have low infection rates that mean that quarantines will not be necessary”.

ABTA´s call comes as air carriers are looking to resume some service over the next month or so, but amidst large-scale redundancies.

Yesterday(May 22), Specialist Leisure Group, which owns coach and travel companies National Holidays, Shearings and Wallace Arnold, was placed into administration after suffering a huge drop in demand.





ABTA said more than 64,000 bookings have been cancelled, the majority of which are coach package holidays which are financially protected.