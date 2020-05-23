TUI Confirms Trips to Spain´s Holiday Islands “Within Weeks”

TUI is confirming trips to Spain´s holiday would start up again “within weeks”.

Mallorca is said to be top of the list for the German tour giant, with its chairman telling a newspaper about their plans.

Fritz Joussen, in an interview with the Rheinische Post, said that the Balearic Islands were a key destination for them.

“Starting in late June, when the German vacation season starts, we intend to fly again”, he said.

The travel boss said that besides Spain, his company was eyeing up Turkey, Croatia, Cyprus and Greece.

Along with the Balearic Islands, those other locations have had comparatively low numbers of coronavirus cases in contrast to other European countries.

The Balearic tourist industry has been pushing for a swift return for holidaymakers, and the German market is seen as particularly important.





The regional government had talks earlier this month with German officials on facilitating the resumption of flights and tour packages as soon as possible under strict health protocols.

There is ” no reason for a lockdown in tourism”, Joussen said in his newspaper interview.

Germany´s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had held talks with his colleagues from several countries which feature popular summer holiday destinations.

He had said the global travel warning which had been in place since March would likely be lifted on June 15 and replaced with reports about each individual country.