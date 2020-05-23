This midsummer weekend will see temperatures touch 40 degrees in Spain’s Andalusia

It’s time to break out the sun cream as temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees above normal are expected over the weekend on the Costa del Sol. These maximum highs will continue in Andalusia, Southern Galicia, the two Castillas, Madrid, and Extremadura at least until Sunday. Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency explains:

The cause of these “unusually high temperatures” is not the incursion of an African air mass, but rather it is an “autochthonous heat”. Spain is under the effects of high pressures, in a situation known as “barometric swamp “, which means that the atmospheric pressure is very similar throughout the territory.

With this, “the sea breezes are activated, a thermal depression is formed in the southwest as a result of the heat and the Levante wind accelerates in the Strait, but the air mass of the interior of the peninsula remains stagnant and warms a little more every day than the previous one ”, details Del Campo, who adds that this phenomenon is accentuated in May even though there are already many hours of sunshine.

So remember everyone, its masks AND suncream before you venture out today!

