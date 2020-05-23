‘Talking saved me’ – Phillip Schofield says after coming out as gay as he shares his emotional story on Twitter

‘THERE’S STRENGTH IN TALKING’ says Phillip Schofield as he recalls the day he announced he was gay on national television.

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD has said that “talking saved” him after coming out as gay as he shared an emotional story about mental health on Twitter yesterday.

The 58-year-old’s outspoken feelings came as he shared the fundraising efforts of grieving mother Alison Watson, who tragically lost her son Morgan to suicide on May 17.

Alison said on her JustGiving page that she and her family hope to raise much-needed funds for mental health charity Guernsey Mind to prevent male suicide following their heartbreaking loss. She wrote: “We are heartbroken at his loss and have started this fundraising page in the small hope that we can prevent others suffering as we are losing someone they love as we love Morgan so much.

“Our hearts are breaking. Talking to whoever is so important for everyone, especially young men.”

Phil, empathising with Alison, shared the fundraising page on his social media while discussing his own battle with mental health.



