Spain’s Vox supporters lead convoy of residents, angry with Pedro Sanchez handling of health crisis, through the Costa del Sol

VOX supporters on the Costa del Sol led a convoy of around 100 cars and motorbikes this morning (Saturday) from Marbella through Fuengirola and onto Malaga. They were joined by many more Spanish residents upset at the way the government has dealt with the current health crisis.

Euro Weekly News were able to read their manifesto which included points covering the fact the government allowed previous mass protest when they already knew there were cases of COVID in Spain.

They also believe that residents were deceived by incorrect figures to cover their negligence.

They did not provide health workers with sufficient protective material and also purchased large amounts of faulty tests.

Their main target was Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and they posters emblazoned on their cars urging him to quit office. One protester from Fuengirola said “We are tired of the way the government has been dealing with this situation. Putting peoples lives at risk and feeding us false information. We want Sanchez out!”



