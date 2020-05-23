Spain’s PM empathises with Costa del Sol’s tourism sector but insists Malaga & Granada must stay in Phase 1 for another week because public health comes first

Spain’s Prime Minister said he empathises with Costa del Sol’s tourism sector’s situation, but insists that both Malaga and Granada must stay in Phase 1 of de-escalation for another week as a matter of “precaution”, because public health comes first.

RESPONDING to a group of journalists this afternoon, he said that he is “aware that Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno is going to ask him, in tomorrow’s meeting, that Malaga and Granada be allowed access to Phase 2 along with the rest of the region on Monday.

However, after analysing all the data with both Andalucia’s health departments and the experts, it has been concluded that both the provinces of Malaga and Granada must stay in Phase 1 for another week as a precautionary measure.

-- Advertisement --

“We understand and empathise with those sectors that need to open faster than others,” he stated. “We aren’t a Government that wants to stop economic activity. We too want to reactivate the economy as soon as possible, however public health comes first.”