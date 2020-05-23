Spain’s PM announces ‘light at the end of tunnel’ & eases more restrictions for Phase 2 territories on Monday from Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has today announced that he now finally sees “light at the end of tunnel” and the country is “already walking to the new normal,” but insisted that the country must “remain cautious.”

AS well as easing “outing” restrictions, and officially allowing groups to go out for walks and play sports together in both Phase 1 (up to 10 people) and Phase 2 (up to 15 people) territories, as reported, he announced a further relaxing of restrictions in Phase 2 territories.

The government will now give regions and town halls more freedom to open beaches, schools and academies for those opening in Phase 2. These territories include the Baleares and Canary Islands, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragón, Extremadura, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Murcia, Andalucía (except Málaga and Granada), Terres de l’Ebre (Tarragona), Camp de Tarragona (Tarragona), Alt Pirineu-Aran (Lleida), Ceuta and Melilla.

SCHOOLS AND ACADEMIES

In Phase 2, the government has decided to allow each town hall decide how and when they open non-university related academies/schools and driving schools, provided all hygiene and safety recommendations are implemented. The government has recommended that only those students getting ready for university next term, the fourth year of ESO (GCSE finals equivalent), and children from 0-six years, return to childcare, nurseries or schools. Town halls have the freedom to open non-university related educational activities and stipulate conditions. Driving schools can also open and give classes so long as hygiene protocols are ensured and all individuals wear masks and gloves, and only one student is allowed in the car at a time.

BEACHES

Town halls will also have the freedom to decide on how and when to open beaches to the public, as well as maximum capacity, so long as a two metres distance can be maintained between groups of up to a maximum of 15 people. Access to beaches must remain free, added the government. The public must ensure that their hammocks, towels, belongings, etc, respect social distancing measures. Rented hammocks must be also be cleaned after each use. The public will be able to use showers, toilets and services.





RESTAURANTS & BARS

Each region will have the power to give up to between 30-50 per cent maximum capacity of bars/restaurants. The government said it will now increase maximum capacity from 40 per cent to 50 per cent for customers dining inside bars and restaurants, so long as tables are two metres apart.

SHOPPING CENTRES, PARKS & MUSEUMS

Shopping centres and museums in Phase 2 will also have more freedom to open up between 30-50 per cent of capacity. Public parks can now also open up to 20 per cent of capacity.