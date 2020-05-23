Spain’s Government to permit residents to go for walks or play a sport in groups of 10 from Monday in Phase 1 from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca

Spain’s Government has announced that families and friends can now go for walks together or play a group sport from Phase 1 on Monday from Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol.

ALTHOUGH many people were seen to be doing this anyway across the country, it will become official on Monday and the public no longer have to fear police fines if they get caught.

Residents living in Phase 1 territories can meet up and go for walks, or engage in sports in groups of up to 10 from Monday. Those living in territories that are in Phase 2 can meet in groups of up to 15. However, it’s vital to maintain distances of up to 2 meters between groups said the Government.

Prior to this move, one parent was allowed to take up to three children under the age of 14 out for a walk, and only solo sports was allowed. Now families can finally leave home together for an outing without risking fines.