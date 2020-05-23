Spain’s government go-ahead for renovations and repairs in inhabited properties welcome news for expat builders and decorators on Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

THE Spanish government has given the green light for renovations and repairs in inhabited properties to start up again, welcome news for expat builders and decorators on the costas.

The Health Ministry published an order today Saturday which lifts the suspension on works in buildings in which people are living, which was brought into force on April 12 in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.

The order applies to all areas of Spain which are at least in phase one of the de-escalation. This will be the entire country from next Monday May 25.

The ministry’s decision means jobs like painting and decorating can also go ahead in inhabited properties. The only restrictions are guaranteeing health and hygiene measures and sticking to a minimum interpersonal distance of two metres.

The April 12 Health Ministry order prohibited all works in buildings in which there were people who had nothing to do with construction works and coinciding with the return to work of non-essential sectors. The ministry then modified the order on May 3, allowing works in business premises, properties and defined uninhabited areas of a building or which residents could not access, as well as specific jobs on the building’s connections to services needed for the works to be carried out.