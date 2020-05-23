Sanchez says Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Will Welcome International Tourism in July

SPAIN´S Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will welcome back international tourism in July, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Speaking at a news conference this Saturday lunchtime(May 23), Sanchez said:

“I am announcing that there will be a tourist campaign this summer. Starting in July, foreign tourism to Spain in safe conditions will resume. Spain needs tourism and tourism needs security. We will guarantee security. Without health there is no business. I send a message to the tourists: Spain has been waiting for you since July “.

The pandemic has taken a massive hit on Spain´s tourist and hospitality sectors, with pleas from industry representatives for ways to get the summer season going in one shape or another.