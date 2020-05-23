Sanchez Gives Spain´s Football-Starved Supporters of Real Madrid and Barcelona Very Welcome La Liga Return Date

SPAIN´S football-starved supporters of Real Madrid and Barcelona have got some very welcome news today(May 23, with official news of the return of La Liga.

The suspended season can resume from June 8, according to Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, speaking at a lunchtime news conference.

Matches were scrapped in mid-March due to Spain´s State of Alarm lockdown measures, but teams started group training sessions earlier this month after extensive testing for the coronavirus.

Last week, La Liga president, Javier Tebas suggested June 12 as a return date, but his prediction has been trumped by Sanchez:

“Spain has done what it needed to do and now new horizons can open for everyone. The time has come to recover many of our daily activities. From June 8, La Liga will be able to return,” the Prime Minister stated.

The view though amongst the football community is that June 12 is more likely, with a provisional schedule of fixtures already drawn up for the Primera and Segunda divisions.

There´s also the matter of European club competitions to fit in as well, with August pencilled in for the finals of the Champions League and Europa League.