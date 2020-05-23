Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic delays resuming flights until August over 14-day quarantine plans

Virgin Atlantic has delayed resuming flights until at least August this year ahead of the government’s announcement that it plans to enforce people to self-isolate for two weeks when they arrive on British soil.

Arrivals, including Brits returning from abroad, will have to self-isolate for 14 days under the new measures, it will also be obligatory for travellers to tell authorities where they will be staying.

Home secretary Priti Patel announced fresh details of the plans at the government’s daily coronavirus briefing from Downing Street yesterday. The proposals are reported to include spot checks and £1,000 fines for failure to comply.

-- Advertisement --

From the 8th of June all arrivals to the UK will have to fill in an electronic form, they will be required to supply an address, police will randomly check to see if the 14-day quarantine rule is being adhered to. Fines of up to £1,000 and prosections could be applied if people try and flout the law.

A regular revision will be made and the government hinted the law may not stay in place or be necessary at all at the end of the year.

Similar measures have already been announced by other countries including the US, Spain and New Zealand to stop the spread of new cases of COVID-19.

#easyjet #ryanair #virginatlantic



