Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards suspended from the Welsh party’s Westminster group following his arrest for alleged assault on Wednesday

Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards has had the whip withdrawn by the party after being arrested on suspicion of assault earlier in the week.

Jonathan Edwards, who has represented Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010, was arrested on Wednesday 20 May.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said a 44-year-old man from Ammanford had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault and that he has been released on bail as the investigation continues its course of action, *Plaid Cymru later confirmed it had withdrawn the whip from Mr. Edwards.

Having the Whip withdrawn means an MP is effectively expelled from the parliamentary party temporarily and he of she must sit as an independent until the whip is restored.

“Mr. Edwards has accepted this course of action and is complying fully with the police enquiries, it would be inappropriate for the party to comment further at this time.”

* Plaid Cymru is a social-democratic and democratic socialist political party in Wales advocating Welsh independence from the United Kingdom. Plaid was formed in 1925 and won its first seat in the UK Parliament in 1966.