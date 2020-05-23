Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson Must Sack Dominic Cummings or He Will Personally End His Lockdown

PIERS MORGAN says that Boris Johnson must sack Dominic Cummings or he will end his own personal lockdown.

The outspoken ITV presenter took to Twitter today (May 23) to vent his anger over the revelations that Johnson’s chief aide flouted lockdown rules by travelling from London to his parent’s home in Durham, whilst presenting symptoms of Covid-19.

Morgan posted: “If Boris doesn’t sack Cummings today, then I will deem the lockdown over and drive to see my parents (from a 2m distance) for the first time in 12 weeks. I’m not having one rule for these clowns and another for the rest of us.”

The former newspaper editor has been having an ‘on air’ battle with the government on his breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, over their refusal to put up cabinet ministers to be grilled by him over the coronavirus pandemic.

That followed a variety of instances where the tough-talking host exposed some serious issues like over care home deaths and coronavirus testing.

The Cummings story has fed Morgan’s flames which should make for some lively early-morning television next week, as well as people wondering whether the promise to visit his parents is just a wee bit more of Twitter bluster as opposed to reality.



