Octopus Goes to Charity After Red-Handed Catch in Spain’s Murcia Area

AN octopus has been donated to a local charity after a diver was caught red-handed with his illegal catch in Spain’s Murcia area.

The Guardia Civil were carrying out an investigation over illegal octopus poaching in El Gorguel in Cartagena, when they spotted a number of people in a car which caught their attention.

They inspected the vehicle and when they opened the boot, they found a bucket with fresh octopus in it, along with diving equipment.

A man was charged with four breaches of fishing regulations as well as a bonus charge of breaking State of Alarm laws.

The catch was made out of the regulated time frame of the season, and the Guardia officers also discovered a spear-headed rifle hidden in the engine area of the car.

All of the captured specimens, which yielded a total weight of 22 kilos, and all the equipment to catch them was seized.

Once the octopus was deemed fit for consumption, it was donated to two local charities to boost their food supplies.



