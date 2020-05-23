Minor Roads in Spain’s Costa Blanca Will Be Improved

A POT of €400,000 is to be allocated to spend on repairing small rural roads across Alicante Province.

Grants will be available for municipalities across the region with a population of 5,000 or less.

Alicante Provincial Council will hand out the money with highways spokesman, Alejandro Morant, saying: “This grant programme is very important for our municipalities as it is aimed at fixing roads that, on many occasions, are vital for the local residents who use them daily, as well as accessing farms.”

The money will be used for simple repairs including filling-in pot holes and removing the chances of any landslips after any heavy rain.