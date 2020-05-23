Late Night Extensions To Bar and Restaurant Terraces Coming to City in Spain´s Costa Blanca South.

LATE night extensions to bar and restaurant terraces are coming soon to a city in Spain´s Costa Blanca South area.

Elche will authorise the opening of terraces until 2:30am between June 1 to October 31, in what mayor Carlos González has described as an “exceptional measure”.

The council agreed to the move after talks with local hospitality association representatives.

In a further boost to traders, no taxes will be charged for outside tables and chairs, in addition to an expansion of terrace areas which can stretch onto the pavement.

With regard to the extension of hours, they will be “broader than in other cities”, according to the mayor, as the summer schedule has been extended to a longer period than normal.

Elche´s Hospitality Association issued a statement where they thanked the local council for three weeks of useful talks which have seen them reach an agreement.

Advertising campaigns will also be launched to promote trust amongst residents that it will be safe to go out and have a good time.



