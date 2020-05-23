Just 30% Costa del Sol restaurants open doors to public with rest planning to open in June alongside gastronomic events

Only around 30% of Costa del Sol restaurants have opened their doors to the public so far, with the rest expected to open in June, confirmed gastronomic association Marbella All Stars’ President María Asenjo.

SHE stated that the rest are likely to open up for business in the next couple of weeks, “either the last week of May or the first week of June”, she added. Restaurant owners are very enthusiastic about opening up, with many still working hard to ensure they comply with new strict health and safety protocols to prevent the risk of Covid-19 contagion. Asenjo pointed that everything is moving in the right direction, and expects “profitability ratios to slowly increase by June”.

To boost business and celebrate the end of the lockdown, various restaurants are clubbing together to organise gastronomic and cuisine festivals. One group of restaurants on the Costa del Sol, along with Cadiz and Granada, have organised a Return of Cuisine festival to encourage people to taste different menus at participating restaurants.

Other restaurants are taking part in another celebratory cuisine festival, focusing on “honest and sincere” menus, which are committed to natural and healthy cooking. Menu prices will range from “35-40 euros for a normal gastronomic experience to between 55 and 60 euros for a gourmet meal”, added Asenjo.