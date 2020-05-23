Ex Take That Star Robbie Williams struggles with lockdown in Los Angeles as he reveals his Dad has Parkinson’s

Robbie Williams opens up about his ‘fear and panic’ as he reveals his dad has Parkinson’s.

The singer, speaking from his Los Angeles home and in self-isolation with his wife Ayda Field and their four children, said he had been suffering “fear and panic” while his 70-year-old father is in the UK.

“We’ve got a lot of family issues right now, my dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away, my mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

Former Take That star Williams has often been joined on stage by his father Peter, who is also a singer. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects a sufferer’s movement, often including tremors.

According to the NHS, it is thought around 1 in 500 people are affected by Parkinson’s disease.



