Calls Grow for Dominic Cummings To Resign Over Lockdown Flouting

CALLS are growing for Dominic Cummings to resign over newspaper reports that he flouted the UK lockdown.

Boris Johnson´s spin doctor, officially titled as chief aide, has seen ex-cabinet minister, and current acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, saying that Cummings should go.

Those views have been echoed in a statement from the main opposition Labour Party, whilst Downing Street is staying tight-lipped.

A joint investigation by the Guardian and Mirror newspapers uncovered that the controversial figure drove all the way from London to Durham to go his parent´s house, whilst he presented symptoms of having the coronavirus.

His wife had the same issue, and they both self-isolated after they arrived.

An unofficial source from the Cummings camp told the media that no rules were broken as the journey was made because their child needed looking after and that Mr. and Mrs. Cummings did stay in a separate part of the Durham property.

Sir Ed Davey said: “If Dominic Cummings has broken the lockdown guidelines he will have to resign, it is as simple as that.”





A Labour spokesman said: “If accurate, the prime minister’s chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The government’s guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel.

“The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings.”