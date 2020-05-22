Win for Mallorca’s Hospitality Sector as Bars and Restaurant’s No Longer Have to Pay Terrace Tax in Spain’s Holiday Island

The Mallorca Town Hall has suspended the need for bars and restaurants to pay a terrace occupation tax until December 31 giving the hospitality sector on the holiday island a much-needed break.

THIS measure has been achieved thanks to the help and pressure put on the government by the Association of Bars, Restaurants and Cafes in Mallorca, also known as Restauracion CAEB.

The association has been fighting to win this new measure on numerous occasions. For example, on April 27 the association was demanding that this tax be dropped immediately without the need for it to be paid back.

“From Restauración CAEB we rejoice that the town hall has finally decided to eliminate this expense, although we regret that it took so long,” however it is “better late than never,” they emphasised.

Nevertheless, the association considers that this tax break is not enough to keep the sector afloat, especially since it is only due to last until December which is “insufficient” as the coronavirus crisis has had such a significant toll on the hospitality sector.

Lastly the association has expressed that they hope this measure is also adopted by other municipalities in respect to their own taxes.



