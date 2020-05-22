WHO reports record high of 100,000-plus new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours worldwide with 2/3 cases concentrated in just 4 countries that includes the UK

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a record high of 106,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours alone around the world.

HOWEVER, two-thirds of those cases were reported in just four countries, according to WHO chief Tedros Aghanom Ghebreyesus. The four countries with the most new diagnosed coronavirus cases, include the US which accounts for 45,251 new infections (on Wednesday), followed by Brazil (with 9,263), Russia (7,938) and the UK (2,711). Surprisingly, although the number of new cases are continuing to grow in the UK, London has not registered a single case of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Ghebreyesus, however, once again warned the public that there is “still a long way to go in this pandemic” and called on citizens in countries where restrictions are being eased to “adapt their behaviour to minimise Covid-19 transmission”.

-- Advertisement --

Globally, there are now over five million coronavirus cases (5,173,274), with a global death toll of 333,151 to date.