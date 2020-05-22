WATCH VIDEO: Local restauranteur Kara Caradas speaks to Sky News from Marbella in the Costa del Sol

LOCAL businesswoman and restauranteur Kara Caradas spoke with SKY News this morning with regards to trade and tourism on the Costa del Sol and how it has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Kara was speaking live from her very successful restaurant, The Boardwalk, that at the moment is still closed until restrictions ease off.

She was happy to discuss questions with how lack of custom is affecting the restaurants and bars and what she sees as a possible future for both residents and businesses on the coast.

“What we are seeing is with our own clientele they are booking further on in the year so where maybe we would close in October we are hoping to go through the Winter into November and December when holidaymakers will come over and have their yearly holiday then as opposed to now,” said Kara sharing a glimmer of hope for what is to come.

They also discussed the hope of moving into Phase 2 which at that point of the day was still on the cards. We have now learned this afternoon that Malaga Province will not yet move into Phase 2.

You may recognise Kara as the young lady who led the Food Fairies and fed many families in need over the last few months. Now she is back to her other job and waiting patiently for the green light to go ahead so she can get back to serving the community as she does so well.