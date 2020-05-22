Tui Apologises for Refund Fiasco and Admitted “we haven’t got it right”- with how it dealt with almost 1 million customers

Travel giant Tui, the UK’s largest tour operator, apologised and admitted “we haven’t got it right” in terms of how it has dealt with 900,000 customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting travel restrictions up to now.

Face with a barrage of complaints from thousands of customers, TUI, the UK’s largest tour operator, has updated its refunds and booking amendments processes, including introducing an online self-service tool for customers.

This came shortly after Tui ranked among the worst major travel businesses in a recent consumer survey by MoneySavingExpert, with a net score of a terrible -60% satisfaction.

Tui said customers were “feeling apprehensive about making holiday balance payments”, as it revealed it was offering more flexibility to its free amendments policy.

According to Tui, Customers who have cancelled holidays before June 11 can now access a self-service section on the Tui website to apply for a cash refund, removing the need for them to call a customer services representative.

Customers with holidays booked up to August 31 can now make free amendments to their bookings online until June 30. Tui UK and Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham said: “We know we haven’t got it right; we’re doing everything we can to make things better and we’re sorry for the frustration felt by our customers.

“Taking people on incredible holidays is what we do best, but we’ve struggled to get the right systems in place to support our customers now that we can’t take them on holiday, especially at the speed of change we’ve faced in recent weeks.”



