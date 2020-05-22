Town hall councillors ask regional government for funding for a (better) roof over their heads

TEULADA-MORAIRA has asked the Generalitat’s Housing department to fund repairs to the town hall building.

The leaking roof has always been a problem but is seriously deteriorated after last autumn’s torrential rain, explained Public Works and Infrastructures, Hector Morales.

The town hall has drafted plans that include repairs to the building’s roof and façade as well as a possible extension.

-- Advertisement --

Once approved, the town hall calculates that the €499,544 project should take between nine and 12 months to complete.

Work would involve removing and replacing balconies and roofing, incorporating weatherproofing and insulation while installing windows and doors to provide greater energy efficiency.



