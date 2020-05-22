Tennis ace Rafael Nadal back on court on home ground in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

SPANISH tennis ace Rafael Nadal was back on court swinging a racket on home ground in Mallorca today Friday.

The sport star has been training at his own tennis academy in his native town of Manacor in anticipation of the professional circuits starting up again in the near future following two months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The champion has not played in an official match since March 1 when he beat the US’s Taylor Fritz in the final of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, giving him the 85th title of his career.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Nadal into confinement just when he would have been preparing for the clay court season. He had had his sights set on winning the Roland Garros French Open and notching up his 20th Grand Slam title.

Instead he has been stuck at his home in Porto Cristo having to keep fit working out on an exercise bike and a treadmill.

In comments to press in recent weeks Nadal has admitted that it will take a lot for the world of tennis to get back to normal.



