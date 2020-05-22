Stelios Loses Battle to stop easyJet Buying 107 New Aircraft

CONTROLLING 34 per cent of the company, the founder of easyJet Stelios Haji-Ioannou has been at odds with the Board over an order for Airbus planes worth £4.5 billion (€4.95 billion).

Not for the first time, he has tried to have the Chairman of the company sacked and demanded an extraordinary shareholders meeting calling on the dismissal of the Chairman, CEO, CFO and one other director but proxy votes have seen his resolutions defeated.

The Board argued that despite Covid-19 disruption the company is strong and needs new aircraft.