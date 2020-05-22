Spokesman for Velez-Malaga’s Partido Popular condemns town hall’s weak response to Madrid minister’s tourism jibe

FRANCISCO DELGADO BONILLA, Partido Popular spokesman on Velez-Malaga council, criticised the local government’s “scant interest” in local problems.

He was referring, Bonilla said, to the town hall’s failure to debate the PP motion condemning Alberto Garzon, Spain’s Consumer Affairs minister, for vilifying tourism.

Bonilla called for Garzon to be declared persona non grata in Velez-Malaga after he dismissed tourism as “precarious, seasonal and low-value.” Although the PSOE-GIPMTM coalition that controls the town hall had agreed to vote in favour of fast-tracking the motion, the two groups failed to do so, Bonilla complained.

“Moreno Ferrer and Atencia have again demonstrated how little they care about the sector,” the PP spokesman said in reference to Velez-Malaga’s mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and deputy mayor Jesus Perez Atencia.

He was “perplexed” by their attitude, Bonilla maintained.

“They would rather do a disappearing act than question the minister’s words that do so much harm to a sector on which a large part of our municipality’s economy depends.”

Their silence made the local government complicit in the minister’s “lamentable words,” Bonilla claimed.



