Spain’s holiday islands Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca to join Balearic Island Formentera in second phase of lockdown easing

FROM Monday onwards all four of the Balearic Islands will be in the second phase of the lockdown easing, with Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca joining Formentera in enjoying less restrictions on activities and daily life.

Health Minister Salvador Illa and government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero confirmed that the three islands would advance into the next stage of the lockdown de-escalation process on May 25 following Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

This opens up the possibility of at last being able to swim and sunbathe on the islands’ beaches once the individual councils give the go-ahead for their areas. Beach-goers will also have to observe rules on social distancing and health safety.

Another significant change will be that bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open the doors to their premises, although bar service will not be permitted.

Customers will have to be served at tables and there will be a maximum capacity limit of 40 per cent. Tables must also be well spaced out.

Hotels will be allowed to open up communal areas, but at one-third of capacity.

Night-time watering holes and discos will not be allowed to open up in this phase.





Shopping centres can open, but the limit on capacity is 30 per cent There must also be guarantees of a two-metre space between shoppers, and communal and recreation areas will remain out of bounds.

Street markets will be able to have 33 per cent of the usual maximum number of stalls, up from 25 per cent under Phase one.

For gatherings with friends or family, the limit on the number of people goes up from 10 to 15.

Wedding celebrations are possible in the second phase, but with no more than 50 people in enclosed areas and 100 in the open air, and sticking to protocols on social distancing and safety.

Cultural events can also go-ahead, but with a top number of 50 people in an enclosed area and up to 400 in the open air and people must be seated.

Driving schools, academies and training centres can reopen. So too can cinemas, theatre and similar cultural spaces, but at no more than 33 per cent capacity.