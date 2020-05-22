Police on Spain’s Costa del Sol start issuing Malaga residents fines for failing to wear face masks in public

Malaga’s police have today reported that they have already issued warnings and fines to residents not wearing face masks, since it was made obligatory just yesterday.

EARLIER this week, the Government announced that it would be obligatory to wear a face mask in confined public spaces, as well as outdoors in streets where social distancing of two metres can’t be maintained. The local police in Malaga said that 23 people have already been sanctioned for not wearing face masks in these conditions.

In total, the police reported 132 incidents involving residents not complying to Phase 1 restrictions, between the hours of 7am yesterday to 7am this morning. Of these 23 were sanctioned for not wearing a mask, 64 were for not maintaining social distancing of two meters, and 43 for not complying with Phase 1 restrictions on the beach and promenade, while doing a sports activity or walking. Citizens received fines for sunbathing on the beach, fishing without a licence, as well as practising a sport outside of allocated hours.

-- Advertisement --

The local authorities have also reported around 358 bars and restaurants for not complying with health and safety terrace measures to prevent customers from Covid-19 contagion, with around 13 establishments being sanctioned by the police.