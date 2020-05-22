Parador Reopens Its Golf Courses on Costa del Sol’s Malaga and Costa Blanca’s Valencia

The famous luxury hotel and golf course chain, Parador, has just reopened two of its best golf courses in Costa Blanca’s Valencia and Costa del Sol’s Malaga after readjusting its protocols and establishing all the necessary hygiene and social distancing measures needed to protect both its players as well as its staff.

THE Malaga golf course will reopen its doors to clients next Monday, May 25, and the El Saler golf course opened its doors to golfers last Monday on May 18.

“The exceptional location of the golf courses in El Saler – in the middle of the Albufera Natural Park – and Malaga’s golf – on the seashore – makes these some of the best golf installations throughout Europe” remarked the hotel chain.

The Parador chain has stated that in order for players to access the golf courses all they have to do is ensure they have a prior reservation.

The golf course has also adopted a series of new protocol and measures in order to ensure the safety of its clients. For example, they have installed disinfection points throughout the facilities which have gels and face masks available, they have also installed screens for social distancing and ultimately, they have made the check in and check out process much more agile.

“The fact that the majority of the Parador hotels are located in secluded areas, away from the agglomeration of tourism, and the fact that its hotels are all either medium sized or small, allows the establishment to adopt rigorous security and hygiene controls which ultimately make these the safest tourist destination for holidays.