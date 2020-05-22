Motril Town Hall’s new normal includes restructuring to maintain its close relationship with the outlying districts

ANGELES LOPEZ CANO, Motril councillor for the outlying Pueblos Anejos, announced the town hall’s plans for these satellite communities.

“We have to restructure the way we function, looking for methods that are compatible with the new normality so that we may continue to offer all kinds of services,” she said.

“Agriculture, fishing and tourism are the common denominators uniting these areas,” the councillor continued.

-- Advertisement --

“Each possesses their own characteristics and the Pueblos Anejos department has always emphasised these differences through direct contact with them.”

Lopez Cano stressed she did not want the existing relationship to be affected: “Now more than ever we need the municipal administration to be as close as possible.”

Lopez Cano’s department remained in touch with these areas throughout the State of Alarm and communication will adjust to the present circumstances via telephone, online contact, the social media and face-to-face meetings, the councillor said.

The offices in Plaza Trinidad opens on Monday May 25 to members of public who have made a prior appointment.





Pueblos Anejos personnel could also be reached on 958 388 379 or the anejos@motril.es to clear up residents’ doubts, Lopez Cano added.