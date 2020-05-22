Mask Up or Pay Up – Zero Tolerance Policy by Police across Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca for Coronavirus Mask Flouters Starts Today

Local Police in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol and in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca kicked off their ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ today aimed at residents who refuse to wear their mandatory masks as ordered by the Spanish government yesterday.

THE gloves were off today in Benidorm as police demanded members of the public put their masks on as decreed by the government on Thursday.

“The two-metre rule was not being observed by most people, Benidorm is getting busier now with residents able to come out more freely, the tourists will be flooding the town soon and we are here to protect the public – if someone doesn’t wear the mask then a fine will be handed out, no exceptions,” said a Local Police officer in the Old Town.

Andrew Simmonds from Benidorm commented “They deserve a fine I think, it’s crazy, we all spent the time in lockdown for what? If the virus starts again we are finished. Mr Friend, who is a travel agent, said bookings are through the roof for Benidorm this year, it’s all great news. British holidaymakers are taking all the rooms in the hotels she said, the police are sending out the right message “Mask Up or Pay Up,” enough said.”

-- Advertisement --

Another local said: “I can’t wear them, can’t breathe properly with my mask on, I just keep an eye out for the police and have the straps loosely hanging from my ears. There is no way the cops can catch all of us, especially when it gets really busy.”

Bridget James, a resident of the Costa del Sol: “I’ve tried to keep it on but it gets in the way, when I’m at the checkout with the shopping I have to take it off to speak anyway so what’s the point. Hardly any of my friends wear the masks, for a start we have to continually buy new ones and now there is a shortage, I’ve just tried washing a few of mine, seems ok.”

Fines for not wearing a mask can range from €100 to €1,000 for repeat offenders. If you have a medical condition that prevents you from being able to wear a mask then please take documentation around with you, it could save you a small fortune. TW

#alicante #benidorm #costablanca #costadelsol #spain #malaga



